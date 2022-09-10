TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fiery crash early Saturday morning near downtown Tampa.

FHP said the crash happened on the Selmon Expressway in Hyde Park, near W. Platt St. and S. Willow Ave., at 2:40 a.m.

According to the highway patrol, a 25-year-old man driving a Mazda sedan was approaching the Platt Street overpass when he lost control of the car and missed a curve in the road. FHP said the car veered off the roadway and struck a concrete barrier before reentering the road and hitting a metal guardrail.



(via Florida Highway Patrol)

The car came to a stop in the outside eastbound lane. FHP said the car “became engulfed in flames” after the driver exited the vehicle.

The highway patrol did not say if the driver was injured in the crash.