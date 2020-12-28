Capsized boat found during search for man who went missing while fishing in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A search is underway in Tampa for a man who went missing while fishing in a canal.

Family members have identified the missing man as Eugene Wilson. According to a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a family member dropped him off at the dock on Bypass Canal Saturday night.

Hours later, Wilson’s family contacted the sheriff’s office because they couldn’t get in touch with the fisherman.

Deputies started searching for the man around 4 a.m. near US-301 and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. During their search, deputies say they found a capsized jon boat in the canal. Fishing gear was also found nearby.

The sheriff’s office’s dive team and aviation unit worked through Sunday night to find the man.

“An extensive search is underway to try and find this fisherman who went out for the evening, as his family says he normally does,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “We can only imagine the family’s anguish as they wait for answers. Our skilled team is combing the area, and our divers will be back out in the morning to continue the search efforts.”

Detectives say they have not found any indication of foul play. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.