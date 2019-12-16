Candlelight vigil planned for teen shot and killed in Lithia

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITHIA, Fla. (WFLA) – A candlelight vigil will be held Monday evening for  15-year-old who was shot and killed in Lithia on Friday evening.

The non-profit group “Operation Lotus” is holding a vigil for Bradley Hulett at the Art Monkey at Park Square at 6 p.m. on Monday evening.

The shooting happened at the home of a Tampa police officer in the area of Dorman Road and Churchside Drive, according to Captain Preston Hollis with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the fficer is an 11-year veteran of the department and was working at the time of the incident. The victim is not related to the officer.

Authorities said four teens were at the home when the shooting occurred.

Hulett was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Deputies are working to learn how the shooting occurred and how the teens got ahold of the gun. No one is facing charges at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss