Candidate’s wives visit Tampa during final stretch of 2020 presidential campaign

TAMPA (WFLA) – Both first lady Melania Trump and former second lady Dr. Jill Biden hit the campaign trail on behalf of their husbands in Tampa Bay during the final week of the 2020 presidential campaign.

After stops in Tallahassee and Kissimmee on the final day of early voting in Florida, Jill addressed supporters at a “Get Out the Vote” drive-in rally at Hillsborough Community College.

“Joe Biden will be a president for all Americans,” she said in front of more than 150 spaced out cars.

The former second lady praised the character of her husband of 43 years.

“Joe Biden is a man of his word,” she said.

Dr. Jill Biden has taken the stage in Tampa saying as a community college professor she is excited to be speaking at Hillsborough Community College. #Election2020 @WFLA https://t.co/inne88jyjt pic.twitter.com/PACSvg0NKP — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) November 1, 2020

As cases of coronavirus in the United States have surged past 9 million during the latest spike, Jill criticized President Donald Trump’s leadership during the pandemic.

“Turned the corner, no,” Jill said. “Instead, Donald Trump has turned his back on us.”

Just three days ago, first lady Melania Trump introduced her husband at a rally with hundreds of supports and no social distancing north of Raymond James Stadium.

“I ask you join us in continuing to put America first,” Melania said.

The first lady spoke about the development of a COVID-19 vaccine which will not be ready by Election Day, despite previous promises from the president.

“If you are not supporting the safe production of a vaccine, you are not supporting the health and safety of the American people,” Melania said.

Toward the end of Jill’s rally Sunday, she encouraged supporters to make sure everyone they know votes, saying there are “no do-overs” in this presidential election.

“This state of Florida could decide our future for generations to come,” she said.

