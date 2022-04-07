TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bad weather and staff shortages continue to disrupt air travel around the country.

Tampa International Airport was no exception Thursday.

All night, Victoria Salado had more questions than answers. She spent hours waiting after her Breeze Airways flight was repeatedly delayed.

“Probably the third or fourth time my flight’s been delayed,” Salado said.

She was trying to get to a wedding in Charleston that was scheduled for Friday. Salado started planning in September, but she was worried the airline will cancel the flight completely.

“Nervous I’m not going to make it to the wedding,” Salado said. “Slightly annoyed it keeps getting pushed back.”

Bad weather, staff shortages and technical issues have plagued airlines this week. On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration said clouds, thunderstorms and wind could slow flights.

Salado is preparing for the worst.

“That would be unfortunate if we couldn’t make it, it would be horrible for the bride because you RSVP, so if I can’t make it because of the flight that would suck,” Salado said.

By Thursday night, 39% of flights out of Tampa were delayed and 7% percent were canceled according to FlightAware.