TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re less than a week away from Beyoncé taking over Raymond James Stadium for her long-awaited “Renaissance World Tour,” but as fans prepare for the show, many are wondering if they can still snag concert tickets.

For those who missed out on tickets when they initially went on sale, you’re in luck! While the remaining tickets are a little on the pricey side, there is still some availability for the Aug. 16 show.

As of this report, single ticket prices for standard admission on Ticketmaster range from $226 to $351. VIP tickets are also still available, but the cheapest ticket is $3,501.

Verified resale tickets for the show are also on sale, with single ticket prices ranging between $180 to $325. According to Ticketmaster’s website, up to four tickets can be purchased at once, meaning anyone wanting to see Queen Bey with their besties can snag tickets.

Meanwhile, on Seat Geek, single tickets start at $182 and go up to $14,822.

If Ticketmaster and Seat Geek’s prices are out of your budget, fans could check Facebook groups that are designated solely for selling Tampa Beyoncé tickets. Just remember to be aware of scams and be extra vigilant.

For more information about tickets, prices, or to purchase tickets on Ticketmaster, visit here. Anyone wanting to look at Seat Geek’s prices or purchase tickets can do so here.

Beyoncé will make the “world stop” on Wednesday, Aug. 16, when she performs at Raymond James Stadium at 8 p.m.

Following her Tampa stop, the global superstar will also perform a show in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m.