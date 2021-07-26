Calls for freedom in Cuba grow, as demonstrations in Tampa go into third week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The cries of support for the people of Cuba are only growing louder.

In Tampa, demonstrations continued Monday afternoon, as thousands of people marched to the Cuban Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Zoila Lahera and several other women planned a protest on Bayshore Boulevard after learning that Cuban Americans were marching in D.C.

“It’s very important the world come together to say this isn’t enough, this isn’t right and can’t happen in our own backyard,” Lahera said. “We’re not stopping until Cuban people are free.”

Monday’s march falls on National Rebellion Day in Cuba, July 26. In 1953, the Castor’s led group attacked an army barracks in Santiago De Cuba, marking the beginning of the Cuban revolutionary movement.

“This is our day to pronounce we’re taking the day back,” Lehara said.

The march also comes days after the Biden administration announced it will sanction those responsible for the oppression of the Cuban people. President Biden’s plan also includes increasing internet access on the island.

Lahera says it’s a step in the right direction.

“It was slower to start but they’re listening,” Lahera said.