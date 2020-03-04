California inmate nabbed for $3 million Tampa jewelry store burglary thanks to water bottles

TAMPA (WFLA) — Using water bottles left behind at the crime scene, the Tampa Police Department has solved a $3 million jewelry store burglary investigation, connecting it to a man accused of other expensive burglaries in California.

Marcelo’s Fine Jewelry was robbed on April 27, 2019 after individual(s) cut the power off to the store after hours and pried open the front door to get inside. Police said the suspect(s) then used a torch cutting instrument to pry open a safe in the room then stole $3 million worth of gold and jewelry.

“Police come in, and they start doing a walk through and they say well, we think they got into the safe,” Marcelo Suarez owner of Marclo’s Fine Jewelry said. “I said that’s impossible” “We have a vault room, which is concrete and then we have a metal door, a big heavy metal door, and we have the safes inside the room. And they actually cut through the vault room doors and cut each of the safes to try and get the jewelry out of each of the cases. Amazing.”

The individuals got away after the burglary but left behind several used water bottles on the store’s counters which would later become critical evidence in the case.

The DNA results from the water bottles would later match a Los Angeles Police Department case from February 2019, police said. The Los Angeles case was a high-profile celebrity residential burglary case where jewelry was also stolen. Tampa police said DNA from the burglary tool in L.A. matched DNA from the water bottle in Tampa, but there was no suspect attached.

On Oct. 3, 2019, Marcelo Romero, 33, was arrested by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in California for a residential burglary. The sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant on Romero’s apartment and found an acetylene torch which is a useful tool for cutting open safes.

Tampa Police Detective Sue Harmison got a search warrant to obtain a DNA swab from Romero. The DNA comparison between Romero’s DNA swab and the DNA swab from the water bottle from Marcelo’s Fine Jewelry came back “700 billion times” more likely to be from Romero than any other unrelated individual.

Romero is currently in the Ventura County Jail on a $1.1 million bond, now charged with the burglary of Marcelo’s Fine Jewelry.

