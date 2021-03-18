TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new business called Cake Drip, located in Hyde Park, is providing perfect, “Instagrammable” memories for those in Tampa Bay, both in studio and for those wishing to take the experience home.

The studio experience includes DIY cake decorating, DIY chocolate tasting flights and more.

The business is owned by Chef Faronda Davis, who launched ABC Chefs, a cooking school for kids in 2008. The company has locations in St. Louis, as well as California.

“My daughter was turning 5 at the time, she was going in to kindergarten and I was so nervous and I was like, ‘I don’t want to work a job where she has to be on my schedule, I want it to be on hers.’ So ABC Chefs was born,” Davis said. “I took two of my things – food and kids – that I absolutely love and put them together and we started doing cooking classes as an afterschool program at my daughter’s school and it kind of just took off from there.”

Her daughter, now 18, is designing a new cake to add to The Cake Drip menu for guests to create every month.

“The DIY cakes, you get to come in, you get to choose one of the designs that we have. We give you an hour time to complete it and it comes with complimentary champagne as well. So it’s really good for team building, I’ve been seeing a lot of girls coming out doing the drunken Barbie cake, and it’s good for date night, too,” she said.

Davis said everything in the boutique is customized and she created the space for guests to get the perfect photo for Instagram. She wanted every inch of the space to be great for a selfie or some kind of photo.

“Everything here is created for just a beautiful fairy tale,” she said.

Cake decorating takes place for those 21 and older after 6 p.m. Each cake is six inches and three layers.

There is a $9 fee per person in addition to the cost of the cake, which grants a baker access to tools, molds and the Cake Drip team themselves…and doesn’t require a clean-up of the mess!

If you prefer to stay home, a take-home cake kit costs $75 without tax. Cakes can be ordered outside of the boutique via a kiosk, or also online.

Davis said the chocolate flight tasting is the most popular thing they have currently been doing. Guests customize their own chocolate bar and make it themselves.

“When you’re done making it, we give you our bamboo board, which has cheesecakes and different types of fruits and chocolate spoons, and give you a different box of desserts after that,” she said.

Cake Drip is located at 1625 West Snow Circle. They’re open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 7 p.m. You can visit them by going online or checking them out on Instagram.