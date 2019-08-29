Cake delivery van crashes into roller rink in Brandon

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was seriously hurt when a cake delivery van slammed into a roller rink in Brandon.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the incident on Facebook Wednesday night.
“This car sure has four wheels but definitely not the right pair of roller skates!” the agency wrote.
No serious injuries were reported, but the building sustained some damage.
