Breaking News
Tracking the Tropics: Latest updates on Hurricane Dorian
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Cake delivery van crashes into roller rink in Brandon

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was seriously hurt when a cake delivery van slammed into a roller rink in Brandon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the incident on Facebook Wednesday night.

“This car sure has four wheels but definitely not the right pair of roller skates!” the agency wrote.

This car sure has four wheels but definitely not the right pair of roller skates! In this case, no one got seriously injured and there was only damage to the building. #TeamHCSO

Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

No serious injuries were reported, but the building sustained some damage.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss