Businesses, drivers impacted by fuel tanker crash on Gandy Blvd

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A major aviation fuel spill near the Gandy Bridge Tuesday still affected drivers on Wednesday. The spill was so massive, crews had to fix the road.

FDOT started milling and resurfacing Boulevard from West Shore Boulevard to Bridge Street Wednesday afternoon. They say the asphalt absorbed the aviation fuel causing it to weaken and deteriorate the roadway.

Frank Eggitt works at Dignitary Tea and Kava House, feet away from the crash. Not only could customers not get to the business, Eggitt got stuck at work because of the cleanup.

“My kavatender couldn’t get in yesterday, she called me saying regulars were calling her wondering what’s going on, and I said we’re blocked,” Eggitt said. “I kept waiting and asking when they would open up, two hours turned to 12:30 and I had to get out of here.”

People who live in the area tried finding faster ways of getting around.

“Best way to travel is on our scooter because you’re going to be in traffic,” Penny Webber said.

Business owners like Eggitt are thankful because they know this could’ve ended differently.

“If that thing blew up our whole block would’ve went up,” Eggitt said.

FDOT plans on having all lanes opened by Thursday morning rush hour. An FDOT spokeswoman says the towing company will have to pay for the work and damage.