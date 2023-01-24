TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Tuesday it has a new resident: a rare Sumatran tiger named Bandar.

Bandar was transferred from Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, to Busch Gardens to join the park’s collection of tigers.

The 9-year-old tiger will now share a habitat with Malayan tiger Rukayah and Bengal tiger Zahra at Busch Garden’s four-acre Jungala exhibit, according to a release.

“Watching Bandar settle into his new home is exciting and inspiring,” said Jenny Mendoza, vice president-zoological for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “We are very thrilled to provide him with a home for him to thrive, share his story with our guests, and have our zoological facilities serve as a building block for the prosperous future of all tigers.”

Bandar, Busch Gardens’ first Sumatran tiger (Credit: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Bandar belongs to a critically endangered species of tiger, with less than 400 known Sumatran tigers living in the wild. The species faces threats from poachers, habitat loss, and human conflicts.

Busch Gardens said Bandar is part of the park’s participation in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan to manage species in accredited facilities.

To get a closer look at Bandar and his new friends, you can purchase a ticket for a Tiger Insider Tour and learn more about how the parks protect the species in the wild and in zoo facilities.