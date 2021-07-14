Meet Stanley: Baby giraffe born at Busch Gardens as Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup Championship

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay warmly accepted the return of one Stanley last week and now, has welcomed another.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced their newest addition to their tower of giraffes, which is also named Stanley.

According to the amusement park, Stanley made his big arrival the same night the Tampa Bay Lightning won their back-to-back Stanley Cup championship.

First-time mom, Angel, and her new calf are “doing very well as they spend quality time bonding together behind the scenes where the Busch Gardens team continues to monitor his progress,” the park said.

Once Stanley reaches certain growth milestones, the pair will join the giraffe herd on Busch Gardens’ 65-acre Serengeti Plain, including Stanley’s grandmother, Cupid.