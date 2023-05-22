TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re planning to take a trip to Busch Gardens, the theme park announced Monday that all-new entertainment and a fireworks show are coming this summer.

The park is bringing back Summer Nights, where fireworks will light up the sky on 27 select nights, including Memorial Day weekend and July 2-4 on the Festival Field.

“Summer is always an exciting time at Busch Gardens and there are more reasons than ever to celebrate it at one of the best theme parks in the country,” said Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to welcome families and friends to our park to create unforgettable memories and enjoy the many things our park has to offer, including award winning rides, attractions and restaurants.”

Busch Gardens also announced Icon, a new show at Dragon Fire Grill. It will feature live performances of fan-favorite hits. Turn It Up! Remix, an ice-skating show at the Moroccan Palace Theater, will also return this summer.

Also new this summer is the Summer Nights Elite VIP Tour. A Busch Gardens guide will give a private tour of the park. The tour also gives guests front-of-the-line access to rides and up-close animal encounters and feeding opportunities.

To learn more, visit Busch Garden’s website.