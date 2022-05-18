TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay will debut a new “Summer Celebration” beginning Memorial Day weekend and running through the beginning of August.

The event will feature a variety of entertainment throughout the day, including “Cirque Electric.”

“Gwazi Beats” will be a new show featuring drums, dancers, stilt-walkers and music.

“Turn It Up!” will resume daily operations in the Moroccan Palace Theater. The Moroccan Delights ice cream shop will also reopen.

To celebrate summer, guests 21 and over can enjoy a complimentary beer sample daily at Pantopia Drinks & Snacks in the park from May 31 through Aug. 7.

At night, those in the park can jam to DJ beats, including within a new block party plaza.

A fireworks show will light the sky at the end of the day in Busch Gardens’ “Summer Celebration Fireworks Spectacular” on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 9:15 p.m., with extra presentations on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

Summer Celebration events will take place daily from May 27 through Aug. 7.