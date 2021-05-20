Busch Gardens to bring new, bright fireworks show, extended hours for ‘Summers Nights’ events

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay announced on Thursday a new fireworks spectacular and extended hours for its “Summers Nights” events beginning Memorial Day weekend.

On weekends and select dates. guests can see the brand new “Spark! A Nighttime Spectacular” fireworks and lasers show. The show will happen Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 9:15 p.m. from May 28 through Sept. 6, with other dates including Memorial Day and Independence Day and Labor Day.

The park will also be offer its “seasonal summer menu” featuring grilled classics, decadent sweet treats and more. Adults can sip on glow-in-the-dark summer cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages will be offered as well.

A new “Cirque Electric” show will open at Busch Gardens as well at the Stanleyville Theater.

(Courtesy: Busch Gardens)

“From the daring airborne aerialist to stunning displays of balance and strength and a fascinating act on wheels that cannot be missed, guests will be dazzled by world-class performers during select dates for Summer Nights,” Busch Gardens said in a press release.

(Courtesy: Busch Gardens)

Other fan favorites are returning to Summer Nights, including the “Turn It Up!” ice skating show and open-air block parties around the park.

Guests can also pay for a one-day ticket and gain entrance to the theme park all summer… and all year! Fun Cards and Annual Passes are 50% off through May 31.