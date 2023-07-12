TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Oktoberfest-inspired celebration returns this month for its sixth year.

On Wednesday, the theme park announced new beer and food offerings for this year’s Bier Fest, which will be held Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 21 through Sept. 4.

Bier Fest attendees can enjoy 60 beverages brewed locally in Florida and across the country. Busch Gardens pointed out some featured new additions, including:

3 Daughters Raspberry Lemonade (Cider)

Marker 48 Red Right Return (Red Ale)

Samuel Adams Oktoberfest (Marzen)

Terrapin Hopsecutioner (IPA)

Wicked Weed – Strawberry Kiwi Burst (Session Sour)

15 new Oktoberfest-inspired dishes – in both savory and sweet varieties – were added to the festival’s menu, including:

Bierwurst with Pickled Red Cabbage on a Pretzel Roll

Braised Pork Shank

Bratwurst on a Pretzel Roll with Spicy Mustard

Chicken Schnitzel with Brown Butter Spätzle

Currywurst

Egg Noodle Kugel

German Potato Salad

Goulash

Kielbasa and Sauerkraut

Savory Onion Pie

Cupcakes (German Chocolate, Black Forrest, Gingerbread, Caramel Popcorn)

Dark Beer Donut

This year’s event – the longest run in Bier Fest history – also features live music from local artists. Guests can also explore the theme park, encounter animals and enjoy family-friendly activities during the festival.

Entry to Bier Fest is included with park admission, but guests must pay for food and drinks. Guests can purchase a five, eight or 12-item sampler starting at $35. Busch Gardens offers a 15-item sampler to annual passholders for the price of a 12-item sampler.