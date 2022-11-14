TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay revealed its limited-time Black Friday deals on tickets, Fun Cards and annual passes on Monday.

The sale is valid now through Nov. 25. Shoppers can take advantage of up to 60% savings.

Busch Gardens single day tickets are on sale at $73.99 and Adventure Island single day tickets are $45.99.

A Busch Gardens Tampa Bay 2023 Fun Card are $93.99. The Fun Card including Adventure Island is $114.99.

Guests can also save on Busch Gardens’ tiered annual passes, including savings up to $30 on the Bronze pass, up to $35 on the Silver pass and up to $40 on the Gold pass.

Those interested in more information on the park’s deals are encouraged to visit Busch Gardens Tampa Bay online.