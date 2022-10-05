TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering free “Howl-O-Days” family photography sessions inside its revamped Christmas-themed haunted house.

The “Howl-O-Days” photo opportunities will take place inside “The Residence: Home for the Holidays” haunted house at the park.

Guests are required to register to participate in the complimentary experience by going online. Daytime park admission is required.

Guests will receive a digital download of their photo and have the opportunity to buy additional prints at the park.

The complimentary deal runs from Oct. 13 through Oct. 16.

Those looking to attend Howl-O-Scream can purchase tickets online at a currently discounted rate.