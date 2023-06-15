TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Roller coaster fans have less than a month to ride Busch Gardens’ SandSerpent attraction before it closes, the theme park announced on Thursday.

The coaster will make its final voyage on July 9, according to a release from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

“Families will love the curves, drops, and corkscrews of this ‘wild-mouse’ style roller coaster,” the ride’s description on the Busch Gardens website reads. “SandSerpent is a fun-filled family coaster that zips, zooms and climbs five stories into the air before bringing riders back down in a roar of laughter.”

The family-friendly attraction first opened at Busch Gardens Williamsburg in 1996 with the name Wild Izzy. The coaster made its way to the Tampa theme park in 2004 and was renamed Cheetah Chase.

Busch Gardens has not announced what will take SandSerpent’s place. The ride is being retired “to make way for an exciting new addition to the park’s Pantopia area,” according to a release from the theme park.

Annual pass members will be able to get their final rides in during a special early-morning access period that runs from June 30 to July 4.