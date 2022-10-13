TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced the birth of a baby southern white rhino at the park on Thursday.

The approximately 150-pound calf was born to mother Kisiri.

The male rhino can be seen on the park’s Serengeti plain in a few days.

Fans can vote in an online poll to pick the baby rhino’s name. The poll opens Thursday and will close on Oct. 21. The baby rhino’s name will be announced on the park’s social media.

Fans of the theme park can choose from the names “Viazi,” “Vumbi” and “Bahati.”

According to Busch Gardens, the species is currently listed as near-threatened by International Union for Conservation of Nature.