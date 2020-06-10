Busch Gardens set to reopen in Tampa on Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens in Tampa is set to reopen on Thursday, but there will be changes.

Guests will be asked to wear face masks and they will have their temperature taken before they are allowed to enter the theme park.

“If someone is above 100.4 degrees, what we’ll do is we have a cool station, so our guests will be allowed to go into that cooling station for approximately 10 to 15 minutes and then we’ll have one of our healthcare professionals recheck their temperature, and hopefully once their temperature is all set, they’ll be allowed to enter the park,” said Vice President of Park Services Erick Elliott.

There will also be social distancing marks throughout the park and on rides.

“We’ll have different spacing for the seating for different rides. So, this one has two people in a row, Sheikra has eight across, so you’ll have two seats in between, we’ll be doing extra sanitization techniques, making sure the rides are cleaned more frequently,” said Vice President of Marketing Aimee Jeansonne Becka.

The park reopening will bring back thousands of employees in a phased in approach as more guests are allowed to enter the park.

“Not only does that mean great things for our Busch Gardens employees, but it also means more travel. The hotels, we’re hearing great things from the beach hotels and the downtown hotels, ‘hey we’re starting to see reservations again,'” said Busch Gardens President Stewart Clark.