Busch Gardens, SeaWorld offer free admission for military veterans

TAMPA (WFLA) – Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Orlando are now offering free single-day admission tickets to U.S. military veterans. The offer is good through Veterans Day.

Veterans and retirees can secure their tickets at WavesofHonor.com.

“It is an honor and a privilege for our SeaWorld and Busch Gardens family to extend free park admission to our country’s veterans and their families, and provide them with memorable experiences that are not only fun, but more importantly safe,” said Marc Swanson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. “Our long-standing commitment to members of the US military through the Waves of Honor program is our way of saying thank you to all of the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for this country.”

As part of the coronavirus health and safety precautions, admission levels currently are curtailed at each of the parks and reservations are required, so early action is encouraged.

This offer will be valid at SeaWorld San Diego and Busch Gardens Williamsburg upon the parks’ reopening dates.

Vets can add up to four additional guest tickets for 50 percent off regular admission and receive $10 off the All-Day Dining deal and 50 percent off Quick Queue, the front-of-line access option for select rides and attractions.