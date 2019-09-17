TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is mourning the loss of one of its animals.
Park officials announced the death of Sim Sim in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. Sim Sim was Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s oldest male gorilla.
The post did not list Sim Sim’s exact age, but did say he had lived at the park since 1992.
“He will be greatly missed by our ambassadors and guests alike,” the post said.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Tropical Depression 10 forms in Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda
- Wisconsin program feeds homeless with deer roadkill
- Busch Gardens’ oldest male gorilla dies
- Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75
- Pasco County schools considering limiting parents recording videos on campus