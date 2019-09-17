Busch Gardens’ oldest male gorilla dies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is mourning the loss of one of its animals.

Park officials announced the death of Sim Sim in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. Sim Sim was Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s oldest male gorilla.

The post did not list Sim Sim’s exact age, but did say he had lived at the park since 1992.

We are saddened to share the passing of Sim Sim, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s oldest male gorilla. Sim Sim has lived at the… Posted by Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

“He will be greatly missed by our ambassadors and guests alike,” the post said.

