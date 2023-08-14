TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Busch Gardens launched a limited-time offer for its 2024 Fun Card on Monday.

The Fun Card deal gives guests access to the park from now until the end of 2024 for $134.99. You can get access to both Busch Gardens and Adventure Island for $182.99.

The pass does include some blackout dates and guests will still have to pay to park.

Guests can explore several seasonal events at the park including Bier Fest, Spooktacular and Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.

To learn more about the Fun Card, visit Busch Gardens’ website.