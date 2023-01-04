TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Busch Gardens is offering a buy one, get one free deal to start the new year.

The theme park announced that if you purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card online by Jan. 15, you will get an Adventure Island Fun Card for free.

The deal costs $132.99 and allows you to visit both parks through Dec. 31, 2023.

The theme park is also offering the 2023 Preschool Card, which grants children under the age of 5 free admission to both Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Water Park.

Florida families can register for the Preschool Card online through Feb. 26. The theme park said you must redeem the ticket by March 13. To register for the card, click here.

To learn more about the 2023 Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Fun Card, click here.