TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans of terror and thrills can get a deal on tickets to Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream event this week.

The limited-time Mayhem sale is offering admission to the event for $36.99. Guests will have to purchase at least two tickets to get the deal.

The sale runs from May 8-14. The tickets do not have any blackout dates so you can use them on any event night.

Howl-O-Scream will return to Busch Gardens on select nights from Sept. 8 to Oct. 31.

Guests can navigate through haunted houses, scare zones and “sinister spectacles” that will make their skin crawl, the theme park said.

To purchase tickets, visit Busch Gardens’ website.