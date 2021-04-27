Busch Gardens offering free admission for U.S. military members, veterans and their families

TAMPA (WFLA) – United States military members, veterans, and their families can enjoy free admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay from April 27 until June 27.

U.S. military veterans and retirees must register their complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three guests online at wavesofhonor.com before May 16. After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by June 27.

This offer is part of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s longstanding Waves of Honor program, which salutes active duty military members, veterans and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

As an added thank you, veterans and active military service members can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off.

Since its launch in 2005, more than 10 million guests – active-duty military members, veterans, and their families – have enjoyed the company’s parks for free through the Waves of Honor program.

Since reopening last summer, Busch Gardens has had a number of health and safety measures in place because of the pandemic. Face masks are required and, to manage park capacity, visitors need to make a reservation in advance.