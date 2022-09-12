TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The “Iron Gwazi” roller coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has won the “best new roller coaster” Golden Ticket Award, presented by Amusement Today.

According to the theme park, North America’s tallest and the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid coaster received the award, announced Saturday.

The award recognizes excellence in the theme park industry. Results for the awards come from a tabulation of individuals within the industry, along with industry journalists and ride suppliers.

The ride plunges guests from a 206-foot-talk peak, down a 91-degree drop. The ride reaches top speeds of 76 mph. Iron Gwazi has over a dozen airtime moments and three inversions.

“On behalf of all our ambassadors and enthusiasts around the world, it’s an honor to be present at this year’s Golden Ticket Awards Ceremony and accept the award for Best New Roller Coaster,” said Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Park President Neal Thurman. “Iron Gwazi is the thrill of a lifetime. If you have not yet experienced the rush of Iron Gwazi, I hope you can join us at the park during Howl-O-Scream this fall or our family favorite event, Christmas Town.”