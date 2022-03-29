TAMPA (WFLA) – Busch Gardens announced it ran inspections of one of its rides following the death of Tyre Sampson who was killed after falling from a similar ride in Orlando.

In a statement obtained by WFLA, a spokesperson for Busch Gardens said a safety inspection was run on Falcon’s Fury prior to the park opening on Friday morning.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and all those affected by the tragedy. Our drop tower ride provides a different experience and safety system. Out of an abundance of caution, Friday morning our Maintenance and Operations teams repeated our daily safety inspections prior to opening the ride. Safety is our highest priority,” a Busch Gardens spokesperson told WFLA.

According to Busch Gardens, Falcon’s Fury reaches a maximum height of 335 feet. Sampson dropped out of his seat from the 430-foot, Orlando FreeFall ride which is taller than the Statue of Liberty.

The operations manual for the ride released this week indicated that Sampson exceeded the ride’s weight restrictions. While there is no minimum weight listed, the operations manual for the Orlando FreeFall lists the maximum weight for the ride as being listed as less than 287 pounds.

Tyre Sampson’s father said the boy weighed more than 300 pounds.

In response, Dollywood amusement park in Tennessee said days after the incident that it had temporarily closed its Drop Line ride developed by the same manufacturer “out of an abundance of caution.”

In a statement to Nexstar’s WATE, the park said, “Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, and until further details about the accident at ICON Park are known, we have temporarily closed Drop Line, our drop tower ride that was developed by the same manufacturer.

Sampson’s family has reportedly hired attorneys Benjamin Crump and Bob Hilliard while authorities continue to investigate the teen’s death.