TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Halloween spectacular “Howl-O-Scream” will begin Sept. 9 and there will be an all new haunted house, as well as two new scare zones.

New to Howl-O-Scream this year is haunted house “Stranglewood Estate.” Busch Gardens said the haunted house was once a “lively home filled with laughter and lavish parties,” but now, it’s filled with darkness and the spirit of evil.

“The Residence: Home for the Holidays” will be re-vamped this year. Christmas arrives early at the haunted house and “all-new horrors are eager to be unwrapped.”

There are three returning haunted houses to Howl-O-Scream this year.

There will be two new scare zones at Howl-O-Scream this year, including Ravens Mill and Beyond the Veil.

Busch Gardens said scarecrows will haunt a mysterious corn field, ready for visitors. Fairies and orcs will haunt the forest as guest travel through the Nairobi Path at the park.

The returning favorites include:

The Junkyard

In the Shadows

Skeleton Crew

The Shortcut

Voodoo

Hidden Scare Zones & Roaming Hordes

There will be an all-new show at Howl-O-Scream this year called “50/500 Choose Your Fate.”

“No matter your choice— he wins, and you lose. Join the game show host as he decides your fate and experience the fright of a lifetime,” Busch Gardens says on its website.

Three fan-favorite shows are returning this year including “Fiends,” “The Rolling Bones” and “Cirque X-Scream.”

Rides will be open throughout the park for guests needing a break for the horror to experience a different thrill.

Busch Gardens is currently running a “Monster Sale” online through Aug. 24. Any night tickets to Howl-O-Scream start at $48.99 on select nights. A single-night ticket starts at $34.99, valid on the date selected when purchased.

Unlimited Howl-O-Scream tickets are also on sale for 25% off, for $100.99 each.