Busch Gardens’ ‘Howl-O-Scream’ event to return for 21st year amid pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced on Tuesday that its annual “Howl-O-Scream” Halloween event will go on in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Busch Gardens, the event will be held to limited capacity and will feature “plenty of open air space.”

Remote auditions for scare actors will also be held this year. New applicants can apply for a role via the Busch Gardens website.

Howl-O-Scream is held for 18 nights every Friday through Sunday from Sept. 25 to Nov. 1.

Face coverings, temperature screening and social distancing will be enforced in addition to limited capacity at the park.

The theme park reopened to guests in July after being closed since mid-March.

Universal Orlando Resort canceled its Halloween celebration in July.

