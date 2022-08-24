TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is holding virtual auditions for its annual Howl-O-Scream Halloween event that begins Sept. 9.

Those interested in being a Howl-O-Scream entertainer who are at least 16 years old must complete the job application online, as well as upload a video audition.

According to Busch Gardens, entertainers will be asked to showcase their best scare, as well as show off their ability to improv, their movement and vocal charades in the audition video.

Applicants must be available to work between 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on rehearsal and event nights and be able to work both indoors and outdoors. More information on the basic requirements for the position can be found online.

Incentives of being a Howl-O-Scream entertainer include a 2023 Fun Card when a performer works 26 out of 29 dates. The Fun Card includes free entry to all SeaWorld parks nationwide, complimentary park tickets and passes for friends and family and park discounts on food and merchandise.

Howl-O-Scream runs on select nights from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31.