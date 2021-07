TAMPA (WFLA) -Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning’s two back-to-back championships with the return of free beer!

For the entire month of July, guests ages 21 and older visiting throughout the month of July can receive two free 7-ounce beers.

The complimentary samples will be available at the Garden Gate Café daily from 11:30 a.m. until one hour before park close.

The last time Busch Gardens served free beer was in 2019 to celebrate the park’s 60th anniversary.