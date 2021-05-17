Busch Gardens extends free admission offer for U.S. military members, veterans and their families

TAMPA (WFLA) – United States military members, veterans, and their families can enjoy free admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay but they need to act quickly.

For a limited time, Waves of Honor permits any U.S. military veterans and retired veterans to receive one complimentary single-day ticket plus three complimentary tickets for dependents to use at Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay before June 27, 2021.

U.S. military veterans and retirees must register their complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three guests online at Busch Gardens’ website before May 23. After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by June 27.

This offer is part of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s longstanding Waves of Honor program, which salutes active duty military members, veterans and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

Through the Waves of Honor program, former military personnel and up to six guests may enjoy a 50% off discount on a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Single Day Ticket (limit of 7).

Since its launch in 2005, more than 10 million guests – active-duty military members, veterans, and their families – have enjoyed the company’s parks for free through the Waves of Honor program.