Busch Gardens cheetahs cheer on Lightning with ‘Stanley Cup’ treat

TAMPA (WFLA) – Everyone in the Tampa Bay area is rooting on the Lightning ahead of Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final including a special pair of felines at Busch Gardens.
Chase and Dash who are 11-month old cheetah cubs at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay got to enjoy a special “Stanley Cup” inspired sculpture made of their favorite treats – chicken and beef broth.
Busch Gardens says the Lightning are so close to winning the Stanley Cup “We can almost taste it!”
