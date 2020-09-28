Busch Gardens cheetahs cheer on Lightning with ‘Stanley Cup’ treat

TAMPA (WFLA) – Everyone in the Tampa Bay area is rooting on the Lightning ahead of Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final including a special pair of felines at Busch Gardens.

Chase and Dash who are 11-month old cheetah cubs at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay got to enjoy a special “Stanley Cup” inspired sculpture made of their favorite treats – chicken and beef broth.

Busch Gardens says the Lightning are so close to winning the Stanley Cup “We can almost taste it!”

