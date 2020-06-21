Busch Gardens celebrates World Giraffe Day with new calf

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced the birth of a baby giraffe calf at the park, just ahead of World Giraffe Day.

According to Busch Gardens, Beau, a 14-year-old reticulated giraffe, delivered her third calf on Friday.

The park’s zoological team has been monitoring Beau and the male calf as they bond behind-the-scenes.

Beau is a mother to two other calves, Binty, born in 2014, and Patty, who arrived on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day in 2018.

World Giraffe Day is held each year on June 21 to celebrate the animal and highlight conservation efforts.

Busch Gardens said reticulated giraffes are an endangered species with only about 15,000 remaining in the wild.