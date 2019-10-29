13-year-old Bengal tiger dies at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay after incident with brother

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay says a 13-year-old Bengal tiger named Bala died recently after an incident with her brother.

The big cat arrived at the park in 2007 with her brother Bhutan. She was a major attraction at Jungala, the park’s four-acre jungle setting.

“Known for her unique coloring, Bala was loved by her care team and the guests who visited Jungala,” the park wrote in a statement. “She will be dearly missed.”

According to park officials, Bala “incurred a major injury from an atypical interaction with her brother.” She was rushed to the park’s Animal Care Center but had to be humanely euthanized, they explained. A full necropsy is now underway.

Bengal tigers live for 10 to 15 years on average in the wild, the park said on Facebook.

“Bengal tigers in managed care often live longer than their wild counterparts, as they have access to world-class health care, customized nutrition and protection from habitat loss or human threats,” they wrote. “Kanha, the oldest tiger at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, is 18 years old.”

Fans were devastated on Tuesday when they heard the news.

“She was such a beautiful sight to see. RIP,” one Facebook user wrote in response to the park’s post.

“We had the honor of seeing Bala on our visit to Busch Gardens. She was so beautiful,” another visitor said.

