TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Christmas in July” has kicked off at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, bringing the announcement of a holiday-themed haunted house for Howl-O-Scream and ticket deals with it.

“The Residence: Home for the Holidays” joins the previously announced lineup of “The Forgotten” and “Witch of the Woods” haunted houses, with more reveals coming soon.

For a limited time, guests can save up to 70% on single-night tickets to Busch Gardens’ annual Halloween event during the “Sinister Sale.”

Tickets for just the event itself start at $29.99. An unlimited Howl-O-Scream pass begins at $99.99.

Night and day tickets, as well as two park ticket deals are also available online.