TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wednesday is National Pumpkin Day and animals at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay celebrated with some pumpkin enrichment.

The park posted a video on Facebook showing gorillas, a rhino, lemurs and cheetahs enjoying playing with and munching on their pumpkins.

Spooky season is ongoing at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, with Howl-O-Scream continuing on select nights through Oct. 31. Tickets are still available online, beginning at $44.99.