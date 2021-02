TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island are looking to hire more than 500 seasonal and part-time positions.

The parks are hiring immediately for various positions including park operations, food services, merchandise, lifeguards, and more.

Busch Gardens and Adventure Island does offer free admission for team members and discounts at parks, free guest tickets, flexible scheduling, and much more.

Interested candidates can apply directly at www.buschgardensjobs.com.