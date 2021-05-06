Busch Gardens, Adventure Island ends temperature checks for guests

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island announced Thursday that temperature checks will no longer be required for guests before entering the parks effective immediately.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our employees, guests, and the animals in our care. Our guidelines have been updated to remove temperature screenings for our guests, and we continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, including limited capacity, reservations, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures, and face-covering requirements,” a statement from a Busch Gardens spokesperson said.

In addition to removing temperature screenings, the parks are changing their social distancing protocols from six to three feet apart.

“The additional space will allow more access to venues, while giving guests the opportunity to maintain appropriate physical distancing,” according to park officials.

These changes will also be implemented at SeaWorld Orlando.

On Wednesday, Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando also announced that temperature screenings were no longer going to occur at their respective parks.

Universal Orlando also made note that its social distancing guidelines would be reduced to three feet.

For the latest information on Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island’s health and safety measures, please visit the park’s website.