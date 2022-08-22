TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The year may not yet be over, but Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is already planning the fun for 2023.

Busch Gardens 2023 Fun Cards are now on sale online. Guests who buy their Fun Cards for next year will also get unlimited admission for the rest of 2022.

Those interested can purchase a 2023 Fun Card online for $125.99 each. A card that includes unlimited visits to Adventure Island is $174.98.

Guests with a Fun Card enjoy unlimited, free visits throughout the year, but block out dates do apply.