Bus recall has local school boards checking inventory

TAMPA (WFLA)- A nationwide recall of school buses is causing local school boards to look at their fleet after the federal government said students may not be properly protected while in their seats during a crash.

8 On Your Side reached out to local school boards to find out if your children are at risk after learning that the parent company of Thomas Built Buses was informed by Canadian transportation officials that some seats in its buses failed knee foam impact tests.

As of Monday afternoon, Hillsborough County School Board was one of two local counties to respond saying they do have some of the buses impacted by the recall.

A Pasco County School Board spokeswoman said the county has 58 of the Saf-T-Liner C2 buses.

Hillsborough officials were unsure how many of their buses were listed in the recall.

“It’s not a safety issue for us, because we use lap belts as well,” said Hillsborough County School Board spokeswoman, Tanya Arja. “What I understand, some buses at districts don’t have safety belts and only use the compartmentalized safety feature. The issue would be over time, as they age. Thomas Built will come out and make the repairs.”

Polk and Manatee counties were both checking the status of their school buses, and so far, Pinellas County School Board was the only one that was confirmed they didn’t have any of the affected buses.

