Burglary suspect arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Plant City

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a man committed a burglary before he hit and killed a pedestrian in Plant City early Friday morning.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Glorioso Jr. was driving his 2015 blue Chevrolet Cruze east on Trapnell Road around 3:34 a.m when he ran off the roadway and hit a pedestrian who was walking east on the shoulder near Pioneer County Trail.

Deputies said Glorioso left the scene without calling 911.

Before the accident, deputies say Glorioso was a suspect in a burglary case that occurred in Plant City.

Plant City police later found Glorioso inside his car with drugs and a firearm around 4:39 a.m. after responding to reports of a suspicious person on North Maryland Avenue, and said his vehicle had front-end damage consistent with the hit-and-run accident.

Police charged Glorioso with possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon or firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft third degree ($750-$5,000) and criminal mischief.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the hit-and-run, said charges related to the incident are forthcoming, pending further investigation.

