Burglar shoots, injures homeowner in Tampa

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -Authorities say a homeowner was shot and injured by a burglar during an armed robbery in Tampa overnight.

Police responded to a home invasion and a shooting shortly after midnight Tuesday in the 3600 block of N. 15th Street.

Police say the homeowner was shot by an intruder and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located a suspicious vehicle nearby and initiated a short pursuit. The vehicle crashed in the area of 36th Street and E. 9th Avenue. Two passengers were detained.

News Channel 8 is working to learn more about what happened. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

