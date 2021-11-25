Burglar caught on camera breaking into Tampa ice cream shop’s drive-thru

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are looking for a person who is believed to have broken into an ice cream shop in the area of Seminole Heights.

Police said the thief broke into Bo’s Ice Cream on Florida Avenue Sunday around 5:21 a.m. by breaking the drive-thru window.

Surveillance video shows the burglar in grey pants and a white hoodie with the words “Just Do It” on the top of the hood. The burglar also appears to have a tattoo of a cross and rosary or some other chain on the left hand.

The thief allegedly stole cash and iPhone from the store, according to police.