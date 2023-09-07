TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was grazed by a bullet Wednesday during a road rage incident on I-4 in Tampa.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a white Toyota Camry was heading north on I-275 at around 3 p.m. when it was inadvertently cut off by a blue Chevrolet Traverse merging onto the interstate near Howard Ave.

The drivers continued onto the eastbound lanes of I-4 and reportedly pulled guns on each other. Both of them fired their weapons, but only the Traverse was struck by a bullet.

It grazed the driver, resulting in minor injuries. The driver was not taken to the hospital.

FHP said both drivers are complying with their investigation and neither has been arrested as of this report. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Highway Patrol by calling *FHP or (813) 558-1800.