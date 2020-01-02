Bullet goes through Lithia woman’s roof on New Year’s Eve, deputies investigating

LITHIA, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are investigating after a Lithia woman reported finding a bullet in her living room on New Year’s Eve.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Tuesday night at a home on Thompson Road between Bryant Road and Harter Smith Drive.
A victim told deputies she was in the home around 10 p.m. when she heard a possible firework hit the roof. She said she later found a bullet in the living room and saw damage to the roof.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says neighbors were interviewed but no one reported seeing anything. The investigation is still active.
