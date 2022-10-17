TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a middle school was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in Tampa on Monday morning.

Police said their gunfire detection technology, ShotSpotter, identified gunshots in the 3400 block of North 16th Street at about 9 a.m. Monday. Moments later, they got a call about a shooting in the area, at a home across from Orange Grove Middle School.

The resident told police someone he knew drove by his home and fired several shots in his direction. He said he returned fire in self-defense.

Source: Tampa Police Department

Police said one of the bullets struck a door at the school, but nothing else was hit.

The door leads to a stairwell that is being used for storage and was locked, according to police.

“No children or classes are in the area, and no threat was posed to the school,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time, police added.